Walkers launches crisp pint holder in pubs across the UK.

Walkers has dropped the ultimate football viewing innovation: the #CrispPint.

Humbly designed so football fans can enjoy a packet of Walkers crisps and pint in one hand, and cheer on their team with the other with no spillages (even mid celebration), the #CrispPint holder is available in pubs located in England and Scotland for free when punters simply buy a packet of Walkers crisps at the bar*.

Since its initial launch on social media, fans have hailed it a “game changer” and “ok this is now epic”; commenting that they “need this!” with many demanding more to be available than those currently on offer in five Proper Pubs chains**.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the demand and to give the nation what they want, Walkers has now announced the #CrispPint will be available for fans in a further 20 pubs across the UK in time for the next England match against Slovenia on Tuesday 25th June at 8pm.

All fans need to do to bag their very own #CrispPint holder is purchase a bag of Walkers at the bar (until stocks last).

The launch of #CrispPint is part of Walkers’ wider No Walkers, No Game campaign, unlocking epic football viewing experiences for fans match day ready with Walkers crisps.

*Available until stocks last at the following participating pubs:

Available in following locations from 20th June**:

Goose Selly Oak, Bristol

561 Bristol Road Selly Oak, B29 6AF

Old Bell Kilburn, London

38 High Road, NW6 5UA

Amber Rose, Edinburgh

22 - 26 Castle Street / Rose Street, EH2 4LS

Brookhouse, Liverpool

467 Smithdown Road, L15 5AE

Yates, Manchester

49 Portland Street, M1 3LD

Available in following locations from 25th June:

Brasshouse, Birmingham

44 Broad Street, B1 2HP

Old Post Office, Bristol

786 Fishponds Road Fishponds, BS16 3TT

Aardvark, Coventry

2 Butts, CV1 3GR

Queens Head, Derby

Victoria Avenue Ockbrook, DE72 3RN

The Howgait, Glasgow

100 St James Road, G4 0PS

Steam Passage, London

44/45 Upper Street, N1 0PN

The Merchant, Leeds

20-24 Woodhouse Lane, LS2 8LX

Friary, Leicester

12 Hotel Street, LE1 5AW

Cheshire Cheese, London

48 Crutched Friars, EC3N 2AP

Hope Smithfield, London

94 Cowcross Street Clerkenwell, EC1M 6BH

Flour And Flagon, Manchester

126 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HL

Gosforth Hote,l Newcastle Upon Tyne

High Street Gosforth, NE3 1HQ

The Loxley, Nottingham

24-26 Pelham Road / Victoria Street, NG1 2EG

Brass Monkey, Plymouth

12-14 Royal Parade, PL1 1DS

The Liquorist, Portsmouth

Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3TW

Yates, Sheffield

2-6 Cambridge Street, S1 4HP

The Old Bank, York

6-12 Lendal, YO1 8AA

Yates, York

Church Lane Lower Ousegate, YO1 9QT

Farthings Castle, Bromwich

Green Lane, B36 0AY

Hare & Hounds, Liverpool