Veganuary 2024: Some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to Google reviews

Here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen for a plant-based meal, snack or treat if you are partaking in Veganuary for a healthier start to 2024.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

If you are attempting the annual challenge of following a vegan lifestyle for the month of January, we have listed 14 of the best cafes and restaurants within North Kirklees which have vegan-friendly food options according to Google reviews.

Strada Cafe, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike - 4.8/5 (340 reviews)

1. Strada Cafe

Strada Cafe, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike - 4.8/5 (340 reviews) Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Cupushi Coffee, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.7/5 (91 reviews)

2. Cupushi Coffee

Cupushi Coffee, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.7/5 (91 reviews) Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.6/5 (854 reviews)

3. Wok Ever Palace

Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.6/5 (854 reviews) Photo: Google Street View

Bennett's Eggs, Croft Farm, Clough Lane, Liversedge - 4.7/5 (941 reviews)

4. Bennett's Eggs

Bennett's Eggs, Croft Farm, Clough Lane, Liversedge - 4.7/5 (941 reviews) Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

