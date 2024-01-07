Veganuary 2024: Some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to Google reviews
Here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen for a plant-based meal, snack or treat if you are partaking in Veganuary for a healthier start to 2024.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
If you are attempting the annual challenge of following a vegan lifestyle for the month of January, we have listed 14 of the best cafes and restaurants within North Kirklees which have vegan-friendly food options according to Google reviews.
