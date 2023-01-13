If taking on ‘Veganuary’ is one of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions, then this list of some of the best rated eateries for vegan-friendly food options in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to reviews left on Google, could be of assistance.
Here are some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews.
1. Here are some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews
1. Strada Cafe, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike - 4.9/5 (174 reviews)
Photo: National World
2. Here are some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews
2. Vegan China, Fairfield Avenue, Heckmondwike - 4.9/5 (21 reviews)
Photo: National World
3. Here are some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews
3. Cupushi Coffee, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.8/5 (56 reviews)
Photo: National World
4. Here are some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews
4. Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5 (763 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview