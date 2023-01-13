Here are some of the best rated places for vegan-friendly food options in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews.

News you can trust since 1858
If taking on ‘Veganuary’ is one of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions, then this list of some of the best rated eateries for vegan-friendly food options in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to reviews left on Google, could be of assistance.

By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago

1. Strada Cafe, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike - 4.9/5 (174 reviews)

2. Vegan China, Fairfield Avenue, Heckmondwike - 4.9/5 (21 reviews)

3. Cupushi Coffee, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.8/5 (56 reviews)

4. Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5 (763 reviews)

GoogleNorth KirkleesVeganuaryDewsburyBatley