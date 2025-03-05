A British classic that many of us enjoy as a lunch time meal is the jacket potato.

Jacket potato is the British term for a baked potato, which actually originated in Peru. It is a potato which has been baked in an oven to create a fluffy texture of potato which is coated by a crispy potato skin.

Brits adopted the jacket potato as a traditional meal, filling it with many different ingredients including seafood, meats, cheeses and more.

While some of us may be skilled at creating a jacket potato at home, there are plenty of establishments dotted across the UK that will serve up a perfect plate of the potato goodness.

Here are 10 of the best places to enjoy a jacket potato - according to Google reviews.

1 . Spud Hub, Rowley Regis Spud Hub in Rowley Regis has a 4.7* rating from 50 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Generous portions, reasonable prices and friendly staff. Will definitely be back for a lunch time treat!” | Spud Hub-Google Photo Sales

2 . Ye Olde Baked Potato Shoppe, Evesham Ye Olde Baked Potato Shoppe in Evesham has a 4.6* rating from 47 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Consistently good spuds with generous toppings, they try to cater to dietary requirements where they can. Roast pork with apple sauce and stuffing is DELICIOUS.” | Google-Ye Olde Baked Potato Shoppe Photo Sales

3 . Woody’s Baked Potatoes, Coventry Woody’s Baked Potatoes in Coventry has a 4.9* rating from 11 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Excellent jacket potatoes, best I have tasted. Have been coming here regularly for two years. The jackets are cooked to perfection with a fluffy interior and generous serving of toppings, with plenty to choose from.” | Google-King K Photo Sales

4 . Potato Dog, London Potato Dog in London has a 4.9* rating from 167 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Great atmosphere and excellent service. Affordable pricing... I really loved the food.” | Zap Architecture Photo Sales