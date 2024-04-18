Travel the world through HelloFresh’s extravagant Takeaway Feast range.

Packed with flavours from around the world, the new range gives Brits the chance to enjoy a big night in with recipes inspired by their favourite takeaway.

With global cuisines becoming increasingly prominent in our everyday cooking, the variety in the fakeaway range takes Brits around the world. Not only does it include classic favourites, such as Indian and Thai recipes, but it also gives customers the chance to explore new and exciting flavours such as Middle Eastern and Portuguese.

Each week, a different takeaway cuisine is in the spotlight complete with scrumptious mains to dipping sauces and tasty sides, including everything needed for an indulgent night in. With prices starting at just an additional £5.49pp, the range offers a cost-effective alternative to ordering in from a local takeaway.

Available for delivery now, the range consists of:

w/c 15th April - Middle Eastern Style Mezze Feast

w/c 22nd April - Japanese Ikayaza Style Feast

w/c 29th April - Portuguese Peri Peri Feast

Speaking about the new range, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, said: “We know how much Brits love a takeaway, whether it’s a Saturday night or a midweek treat, you can’t beat a night in with your loved ones eating your favourite foods. At HelloFresh, we know how much people enjoy exploring new cuisines but there can be a knowledge gap in understanding how to create the dish. This range replicates both unique and classic takeaways whilst taking the customer through how to make the dishes in easy, step-by-step guides. With our ingredients delivered pre-portioned straight to your door, in a few simple steps you can have a fresh, hot fakeaway on the dinner table.”