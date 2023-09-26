‘Tis the season for great biscuits as Cadbury and OREO launch selection for Halloween and Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Featuring the classics we all know and love, but with some seasonal twists, there’s “snow” way you’ll be able to look past this frightfully great selection.
Kicking off the festivities for Halloween is OREO Spooky cookies containing spine-tingling tasty orange vanilla cream and the crunchy Cadbury Skeleton Fingers.
Then, as we enter the most wonderful time of year, unwrap some limited editions of the nation’s favourite biscuits.
Biscuit lovers can take their pick from Cadbury Snowy Fingers or select their favourite Finger flavour from the Cadbury Fingers Festive selection box.
The flurry of mouth-watering treats continues with OREO Snowy Enrobed cookies and Festive Friends back for 2023.
The OREO Yard Stick is also back by popular demand and is the perfect gift for cookie lovers. There really is something for the whole family this festive season.
Josep Sallarès Blanch, Brand Manager of Seasonal Biscuits at Mondelēz International said: “The festive season is about coming together with family and friends to share the good times, and the best treats, of course.
"We are delighted to make these festive gatherings even sweeter with the Cadbury and OREO’s festive selections. From OREO Snowy Enrobed Cookies to classic Cadbury Festive Friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
“This year, make sure you hold on to your Santa hats, because we are offering Big Ticket Savings of up to 50% off on up to four full priced adult and children’s tickets at attractions including Alton Towers, Legoland, Sealife and Chessington’s World of Adventure.”