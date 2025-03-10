Led by VisitEngland, English Tourism Week takes place from March 14 to 23, aiming to celebrate England’s “vibrant visitor economy.”
Across North Kirklees, there are plenty of green spaces, restaurants, visitor attractions and walking routes to explore.
Whether you are a Kirklees resident or have never visited the area before, English Tourism Week provides the ideal excuse to discover new places.
1. Green Park, Heckmondwike
For Heckmondwike visitors that want to take in some green space, Green Park is a small park in the town centre which features a bandstand and war memorial. The space is used throughout the year to host events and festivals. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Dewsbury Heritage Trail
The trail starts at the town hall and takes in 14 historic buildings, including Dewsbury Minster and the Wellington Tavern. It takes around an hour to walk the trail. A map can be downloaded from the Kirklees Council North Kirklees visitor page. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Spen Valley Greenway
Part of the National Cycle Network, the Spen Valley Greenway stretches over seven miles from Oakenshaw to Dewsbury. It takes around two hours 20 minutes to walk, and as well as providing moorland views, features a collection of artwork along the way. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Dewsbury Country Park
The park is one of the largest new areas of tree planting in the north of England, and provides plenty of footpaths for exploring the outdoors. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo: Jim Fitton