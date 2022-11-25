What better way to start the day than a full English breakfast - and there’s plenty of choice in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen for you to grab a delicious, hearty morning meal.
Whether you like a traditional greasy fry-up with all the trimmings to get your belly full early in the morning or just a basic bacon sarnie, North Kirklees is blessed with plenty of fine cafes to provide you with a hearty breakfast.
Here are some of the best places to get a full English breakfast, according to Google reviews.
1. Bees Cafe, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury - 5/5 (62 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview
2. Dewsbury Railway Cafe, Train Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury - 5/5 (13 reviews)
Photo: JOHN CLIFTON
3. Cafe Etienne, Wakefield Old Road, Dewsbury - 4.9/5 (35 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview
4. Pantry Fayre, Bradford Road, Batley - 4.9/5 (13 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview