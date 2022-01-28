These 23 Kirklees restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways have been given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Kirklees' establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tim Hortons at Th Uk & Ireland Limited, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: The Shake Town Express Unit 10 at Sharp Street Units, Sharp Street, Dewsbury; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: The Little Lock at 2 Marsden Lane, Marsden, Huddersfield; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Ten Fourteen at 10-14 Dunford Road, Holmfirth; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco Extra, Bradford Road, Batley; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Icicles Ltd at 597 Wakefield Road, Waterloo, Huddersfield; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Solos Restaurant at 14 Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Wendy's at Wendys The Gatehouse, Linfit Court, Colliers Way, Clayton West; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Hive Cafe at 46 John William Street, Huddersfield; rated on January 7

• Rated 4: Cafe Loom at Dixon And Franks The Old Cornmill, 15 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth; rated on November 17

• Rated 4: Beatties Deli & Coffee Shop at Beatties Deli, 6 Town Gate, Holmfirth; rated on November 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: East Bierley Community Sports Association at Hunsworth Lane, East Bierley, Bradford; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Thornhill Cricket And Bowling Club at Hall Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Nortonthorpe Sports Club at Springfield Avenue, Clayton West, Huddersfield; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Butchers Arms at 38 Town Gate, Hepworth, Holmfirth; rated on October 29

• Rated 2: Wills O Nats at Blackmoorfoot Road, Meltham, Holmfirth; rated on November 18

• Rated 1: The White Horse Inn at Scholes Road, Jackson Bridge, Holmfirth; rated on December 14

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Panku Street Food at Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: The Food Court at The Food Court Cafe, 3-5 Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Jo's Sandwich Bar at Big Baps Sandwiches, 96 Westbourne Road, Marsh, Huddersfield; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Foxys Sandwich Bar at 196a New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Nab Lane Fisheries at 15 Nab Lane, Mirfield; rated on January 5