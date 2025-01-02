When looking for a new place to eat, it is incredibly important to check the venue’s food hygiene rating.

Every establishment in the UK that serves food is inspected by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating from 5 to 0.

We have ranked the council areas of Yorkshire from best to worst food hygiene ratings. The ranking has been determined based on the percentage of establishments with a 2 food hygiene rating or lower, divided by the total number of establishments.

1 . Leeds Total establishments: Bars, pubs and clubs: 610 Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 1,809 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 868 Total: 3,287 Rating of 2 or below: Bars, pubs and clubs: 5 Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 25 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 21 Total: 51 Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 1.6%

2 . North Yorkshire Total establishments: Bars, pubs and clubs: 713 Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 1,598 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 550 Total: 2,861 Rating of 2 or below: Bars, pubs and clubs: 10 Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 22 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 27 Total: 59 Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.1%

3 . East Riding of Yorkshire Total establishments: Bars, pubs and clubs: 419 Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 572 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 309 Total: 1,300 Rating of 2 or below: Bars, pubs and clubs: 5 Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 16 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 11 Total: 32 Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.5%