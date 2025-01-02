The Yorkshire areas with the most low food hygiene ratings - every council area ranked from best to worst

When looking for a new place to eat, it is incredibly important to check the venue’s food hygiene rating.

Every establishment in the UK that serves food is inspected by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating from 5 to 0.

We have ranked the council areas of Yorkshire from best to worst food hygiene ratings. The ranking has been determined based on the percentage of establishments with a 2 food hygiene rating or lower, divided by the total number of establishments.

1. Leeds

1. Leeds

Total establishments: Bars, pubs and clubs: 610 Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 1,809 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 868 Total: 3,287 Rating of 2 or below: Bars, pubs and clubs: 5 Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 25 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 21 Total: 51 Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 1.6%

2. North Yorkshire

2. North Yorkshire

Total establishments: Bars, pubs and clubs: 713 Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 1,598 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 550 Total: 2,861 Rating of 2 or below: Bars, pubs and clubs: 10 Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 22 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 27 Total: 59 Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.1%

3. East Riding of Yorkshire

3. East Riding of Yorkshire

Total establishments: Bars, pubs and clubs: 419 Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 572 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 309 Total: 1,300 Rating of 2 or below: Bars, pubs and clubs: 5 Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 16 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 11 Total: 32 Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.5%

4. Barnsley

4. Barnsley

Total establishments: Bars, pubs and clubs: 287 Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 285 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 280 Total: 852 Rating of 2 or below: Bars, pubs and clubs: 4 Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 4 Takeaway/sandwich shops: 17 Total: 25 Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.9%

