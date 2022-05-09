The West Riding hosts Across The Tracks music event in Dewsbury

The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Dewsbury.

The DJ event will start on Friday night with DJ Nat playing a special electronic set coupled with a light show by Pex-FX.

On Saturday it kicks off with music from WSCPTN playing funk, soul and heavy beats from 2pm, followed by the Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club DJ Lennie at 5pm.

Saturday night, from 8pm, will also see Uptown Funk playing classic and contemporary funk, disco and boogie music.

The event will then wrap up on Sunday when Troy Ashton will be playing a set full of Northern Soul, Motown, Ska and 2Tone starting from 4pm.

There will also be beer and food available from the barbecue across the course of the weekend.

The West Riding will be donating 10p from every pint sold, and 20p from event pint sold of the specially commissioned beer from Wishbone, North Riding & Ossett.

Because entry is free, the pub will be collecting voluntary donations from customers to help raise the much-needed funds for Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust.

A spokesperson from the trust said: “We are grateful to the Beerhouses Group for organising this fundraising event for Northorpe Hall and the DJs who will be headlining this weekend.

“We support on average 600 children and young people per month and this event with a focus on music is a great way for local people to come together, find out more about our work and funds will go to directly support those who struggle with mental health concerns.

“Thank you.”

The West Riding Refreshment Rooms is the home of Beerhouses and where it was founded.

It has grown to include seven pubs including Stalybridge Buffet Bar, The Sportsman (Huddersfield), The Cricketers Arms (Horbury), Idle Terrace (Bradford), The Terrace (Dewsbury) and the newest venue, The County, in Huddersfield.