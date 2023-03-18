News you can trust since 1858
The Obediah Brooke: Cleckheaton’s Wetherspoon set for real ale festival

A range of 20 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Obediah Brooke in Cleckheaton during its 12-day real-ale festival later this month.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read

The pub, on Bradford Road, will host the festival from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, April 2, with the beers costing £2.35 a pint.

Ahead of the event, pub manager, Richard Bentley, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium, while there will also be some vegan beers, as well as gluten-free ales on offer.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander, in their ingredients.

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady and Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine, while a digital version of the magazine will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

