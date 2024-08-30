Yorkshire is a wonderful place to visit, with plenty of restaurants to enjoy a delicious meal.

We asked OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to list the best-rated restaurants in Yorkshire. These were its suggestions, based on a combination of Michelin stars, AA Rosettes, and other culinary accolades.

Chat GPT said: "These restaurants showcase the best of Yorkshire's culinary scene, combining traditional British flavours with modern techniques and international influences."

Here are the 19 best restaurants in Yorkshire according to AI.

1 . Roots, York A Michelin-starred restaurant led by Tommy Banks, known for its seasonal British tasting menu.

2 . The Angel at Hetton A historic gastropub in the Yorkshire Dales with a Michelin star, renowned for its modern European cuisine.

3 . Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon A fine dining restaurant in a luxury hotel, offering a Michelin-starred experience with Yorkshire produce.