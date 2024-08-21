The 17 best pubs to visit in the UK according to CAMRA have been named

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 21st Aug 2024, 16:02 BST

If it's good enough for CAMRA, it’s good enough for us 🍻

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has revealed the top 17 winners across the UK for Pub of the Year 2024.

Pubs across the UK have been recognised for their excellence and quality in the industry, scored by CAMRA based on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity and overall impression.

However, most of all CAMRA highlights the pubs based on their quality of live beer, real cider and perry. 

Now, the top 17 pubs across the UK have been named by CAMRA, with each one winning for their area. 

The winning pubs will now compete for the coveted title of CAMRA’s Pub of the Year 2024.

Take a look at CAMRA’s winning pubs below.

Aldworth, Central Southern

1. Bell Inn

Aldworth, Central Southern | Bob Smith

Photo Sales
Great Yarmouth, East Anglia

2. Blackfriars Tavern

Great Yarmouth, East Anglia | Helge Nareid

Photo Sales
Stapleford, East Midlands

3. Horse and Jockey

Stapleford, East Midlands | CAMRA

Photo Sales
Marple Bridge, Greater Manchester

4. Northumberland Arms

Marple Bridge, Greater Manchester | Ralph Warrington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostPubsBeer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.