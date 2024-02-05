News you can trust since 1858
The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire in December 2023, according to OpenTable

The latest rankings for the most booked restaurants on OpenTable in West Yorkshire have been revealed.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a top ten most booked list.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, according to OpenTable.

Situated within the renowned Victoria Quarter arcade on Vicar Lane, The Ivy Victoria Quarter will be open seven days a week.

1. The Ivy Victoria Quarter

Situated within the renowned Victoria Quarter arcade on Vicar Lane, The Ivy Victoria Quarter will be open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View

The Ivy Asia brings beautiful fusion flavours, exotic cocktails and late night entertainment to the heart of Leeds, every night of the week.

2. The Ivy Asia, Leeds

The Ivy Asia brings beautiful fusion flavours, exotic cocktails and late night entertainment to the heart of Leeds, every night of the week. Photo: Google Street View

The Cut & Craft Leeds is located in the Iconic Victoria Quarter, in the heart of Leeds City Centre.

3. The Cut & Craft Leeds

The Cut & Craft Leeds is located in the Iconic Victoria Quarter, in the heart of Leeds City Centre. Photo: Google Street View

The newly refurbished restaurant is packed full of colour and charm, perfect for a cosy dinner or catching up with friends.

4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar - Leeds

The newly refurbished restaurant is packed full of colour and charm, perfect for a cosy dinner or catching up with friends. Photo: Google Street View

