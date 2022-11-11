News you can trust since 1858
The top 10 places where you can grab a burger in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Ten of the best places to grab a burger in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

North Kirklees has plenty of places where you can grab a burger - so here are ten of the very best according to TripAdvisor.

By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago

Burgers can be simple. Or they can be simply audacious. Whether you like them mega-stacked or just with a slice of cheese, what is not to love about a succulent burger?

Here are the top 10 spots – sit-down and takeaway – for where you can grab a juicy burger in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen as rated by TripAdvisor.

See if your favourite makes the list.

1. The Hunsworth Brewers Fayre, Whitehall Road, Cleckheaton.

Photo: Google Streetview

2. West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Dewsbury Railway Station, Station Buildings, Wellington Rd, Dewsbury.

Photo: Google Streetview

3. Dixxi Express, St James St, Batley.

Photo: Google Streetview

4. Heathfield Farm, Heathfield Ln, Birkenshaw.

Photo: Tony Johnson

