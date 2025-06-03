Taste the Sunshine: New Street food stars hit Trinity Kitchen

Trinity Kitchen comes alive for summer with an irresistible new lineup of culinary delights this Summer - from parmos to bao buns and crispy falafel bites.

Guests visiting Trinity Kitchen can treat their tastebuds to an eclectic mix of mouthwatering street food from the likes of Shouk, Wagyu Lookin’ At?, Niko’s Comfort Kitchen, Fat Cat Bao and House of Parmo, which have taken over the iconic converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container, and J7 van.

Making its debut at Trinity Kitchen, Fat Cat Bao is dishing a bold fusion of Asian street food with their fluffy and airy bao buns. Each bun is generously filled with your choice of chicken or tofu and finished with a vibrant mix of fresh garnishes. That’s not all, think loaded fries with tangy sauces and a dash of spice, delivering a flavour explosion. The brainchild of Tom and Dean, who also created Tobacco Road, this bold new vendor brings exciting new flavours.

Newcomer House of Parmo is turning heads on their ultra-indulgent take on a beloved classic. Specialising in extremely indulgent breaded chicken topped with lashings of béchamel cheese, this fresh face on the food scene will leave you wanting more.

Street food favourites Wagyu Lookin’ At? are cooking up quite the spread this summer. Making their return to Trinity Kitchen after two years, expect mouthwatering Yorkshire wagyu burgers and dirty fries loaded with 12-16 hour smoked meats.

Back by popular demand, Shouk is serving up a mouth-watering taste of the Middle East. Tuck into flavour-packed favourites like crispy falafel, golden halloumi, succulent shawarma, and their iconic loaded fries, piled high with juicy chicken, crunchy crispy onions, and a mix of irresistible toppings. A true feast for the senses – you won’t want to miss it.

Completing the lineup is Niko’s Comfort Kitchen who brings their must have Mac & Cheese - the perfect accompaniment to their indulgent loaded Tater Tots. Each bite promises to deliver pure satisfaction.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re ecstatic to not only welcome back some of our most beloved, crowd-favourite vendors but also to introduce a fresh wave of exciting new brands that are bringing bold flavours and creative dishes to the table.

“Trinity Kitchen is more than just a food destination – it's a buzzing social hub for your summer catchups with friends, family or colleagues in the heart of the city. Whether you’re in the mood for a juicy burger, craving the punchy flair of Asian style street food, or feel like exploring something completely new, we have you covered.”

All the food vendors will be serving at Trinity Kitchen until Sunday, 27th July, alongside permanent eateries, Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival Clapping Seoul – who are dishing out super cheesy Korean corndogs, saucy Korean fried chicken and rice bowls plus Asian style loaded fries.

For more information, please visit www.trinityleeds.com.