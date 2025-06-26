Tasha Ghouri is spilling her top three festival must-haves, including the one beauty staple she says she feels “naked" without.

The Strictly star has teamed up with the UK's favourite pink strawberry shot brand, Tequila Rose, to launch the first festi-sential vending machine packed with the essentials in a bum bag to help muddy music fans transform from grim to glam during festival season.

Strawberry-flavoured lip gloss and other festival staples will be handed out this week in Tequila Rose’s take on the festival bum bag, the glam bag, after a poll by the pink shot brand revealed it to be the UK’s must-have festival beauty item for Gen Z and Millennial women.

The 26-year-old model, who was born deaf, revealed lip gloss, her cochlear implant batteries and mini-hairbrush are her three non-negotiable festival essentials.

Tasha said: “I can never go without my lip gloss at a festival, and love to have a little top up throughout the day.

“Gloss is the one thing out of all my makeup that I feel naked or like something’s missing if I don’t have it on.

“Batteries for my cochlear implants are an absolute essential because I won’t be able to hear without them, and I love my mini-hairbrush which fits perfectly in my handbag.”

The Tequila Rose poll of 2,000 female festival-goers aged 18 to 44 showed more than a third (35%) chose lip gloss as their go-to glam item to get dolled up while camping, while mascara (21%) ranked second and concealer in third (13%).

Meanwhile, a phone (71%) and portable charger (55%) were the festival essentials Gen Z and Millennial girls can’t live without, along with a mini-mirror (30%) and alcohol (26%).

Inspired by Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream and its iconic pink hue, these glam bags are designed to help music fans slay the day in style. Each glam bag will feature Tequila Rose themed essentials, including a strawberry-flavoured lip gloss, a pink mini-mirror, hand sanitiser, a poncho, and a 50ml bottle of Tequila Rose paired with a pink shot glass.

A total of 250 lucky festival-goers will receive these glam bags at London Paddington Station on Wednesday, June 25, between 11am and 2pm.

She said: “The girls will absolutely love it because there’s always something you forget to pack for a festival.

“The bright pink vending machine looks awesome. It’s really eye-catching and will definitely grab the girls’ attention as they walk past.

“Tequila Rose is my favourite shot to enjoy with my best friends as it’s a really girly time drink!”

Sophie McLeay, Tequila Rose Brand Manager, said: “Festival season is in full swing, and our research shows that glam is a top priority for our consumers as they get ready to escape real life and embrace the festival vibe with their friends.

“We know looking and feeling good is all part of the experience, and Tequila Rose is here to be part of that glam moment. We’re encouraging everyone to bring the glam and drink the pink this festival season.”

The festival must-have beauty items Gen Z and Millennial women can’t live without:

Lip gloss (35%)

Mascara (21%)

Concealer (13%)

There’s not one, I take them all! (7%)

Eyebrow pencil (7%)

Eyeliner (6%)

Highlighter (4%)

Blusher (3%)

Other (3%)

Gen Z and Millennial women’s festival essentials they can’t live without

Phone (71%)

Portable charger (55%)

Comfortable shoes (52%)

Toilet roll (48%)

Hairbrush (41%)

Makeup (35%)

Mirror (30%)

Dry shampoo (29%)

Alcohol (26%)

Mini first aid kit (25%)

Earplugs/ eye mask (22%)

Small backpack (21%)

Showstopping outfits (18%)

Bumbag (16%)

Speaker (14%)