News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Staying in on February 14 has never been better with by Amazon’s Valentine’s Day Meal Deal for Two

Staying in for Valentine’s Day has never been better with by Amazon’s Valentine’s Day MealDeal for Two.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From ready to cook meals and delicious sides to heavenly desserts for just £9 – dine in with your loved one and create a no hassle romantic evening.

Discover more delicious products from by Amazon – from fresh veg to ready meals and cupboard essentials – hundreds of great tasting food products, all at great prices.

Mains

Duck with hoisin sauce.Duck with hoisin sauce.
Duck with hoisin sauce.

by Amazon 2 British Duck Legs with a Hoisin Sauce

by Amazon British Pork Rack of Ribs with BBQ Sauce

by Amazon British Lamb Shanks with Minted Gravy

Sides

byamazon 2 british duck legs with hoisin sauce.byamazon 2 british duck legs with hoisin sauce.
byamazon 2 british duck legs with hoisin sauce.

by Amazon Green Vegetable Medley

by Amazon Triple Cooked Chips

by Amazon Sweet Potatoes Fries

Dessert

Pork rib rack.Pork rib rack.
Pork rib rack.

Gü Hot Chocolate Melting Middle Desserts

Gü Zillionaire Cheesecakes

Gü Strawberry & Clotted Cream Cheesecake Desserts

Visit by Amazon – www.amazon.co.uk/byamazon

Amazon prices are correct at time of going to print and apply to purchases from Amazon.co.uk. For latest prices, please visit Amazon.co.uk.

Related topics:Amazon