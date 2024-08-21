Research reveals Brits rate Ibizan sunsets higher than its food or iconic parties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the lead up to the August bank holiday, forecasted to be the busiest time of year for some British airports, premium rosé brand, Castillo de Ibiza, has released research that discovers that of those who’ve visited Ibiza before, over a third (34%) are planning to return during the August bank holiday weekend.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

8 in 10 (81%) of those surveyed say they’re fond of Ibiza, but what do they love about the Balearic island destination? Surprisingly, it’s the Ibizan sunsets (53%) visitors enjoy over the music (44%), the parties (30%) and even the food (51%)!

Castillo de Ibiza has found that for close to half (47%) of Brits, Ibiza has the best sunsets they’ve ever seen - and it’s the most impressive amongst almost 4 in 5 (79%) of 18-34 year olds.

Working with Castillo de Ibiza, Neuroscientist Liadan Maire Gunter explains what makes Ibizan sunsets so captivating: “sunsets are a transitional time, when energies shift between day and night - it’s a great opportunity to take a moment, reflect and be present. Research has found that experiencing awe, like viewing a breath-taking sunset, may allow you to show up with more patience, and as Ibiza is a social destination, you’ll be more likely to feel connected with those you are sharing a social occasion with.”

Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) of respondents say they really enjoy drinking a rosé in Ibiza; for which Maire-Gunter explains that drinking a cold, crisp glass of rosé can be amplified by sunsets, as time of day and temperature can alter our perception of taste, “creating a richer experience for your senses, and a chance to really savour the tasting notes and aromas of rosé on your palate.”

Almost half (48%) of those who’ve been to Ibiza are currently missing the island. Across the UK, it’s London (68%) and Scotland (61%) residents that are missing Ibiza the most - which is why Castillo de Ibiza is bringing Ibizan-inspired Sundowner Supper Clubs to these two locations, with flavours curated to elevate the taste experience of its crisp rosé.

Inspired by Ibizan sunsets, the Mediterranean rosé is bringing a taste of the Balaerics to London and Glasgow this September in partnership with trailblazing Chefs, Rosie Kellet and Julie Lin. For those missing Ibiza, the Sundowner Supper Clubs offer guests an evening of delectable flavours, shared conversation and the magic of golden hour island vibes in the heart of the city.

And for the staggering 93% of Ibiza holiday goers anticipating missing the island once they return home this season (and 99% of 18-34 year olds), Castillo de Ibiza can help evoke the spirit of Ibiza at home with its Sunset Breezer cocktail recipe, or its rosé, available at Sainsbury’s at an RRP of £12.50.