Reindeer Inn: Pub dating back to early 18th century could be demolished to build houses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme includes building five houses once the Reindeer Inn, at Overton, has been knocked down.

A report submitted to Wakefield Council says the business is ‘not viable’ due to a 60 per cent drop in income since the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The detached stone building, opposite the National Coal Mining Museum for England, dates back to 1704 but does not have listed status.

Reindeer Inn, Overton, Wakefield.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant says: “The existing owners have been in situ for over 17 years, but since the pandemic have seen their income drop some 60 per cent.”

The document says a weekly average of 120 Sunday lunches were sold at the pub before the pandemic but the number had dropped to an average of 27.

It adds: “Staff levels have dropped from 11 down to four.

“Meanwhile, energy prices are now costing £1,200 for January’s electricity and £350 for gas for the same period, with the possibility that they may rise even further in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has caused (the owners) to explore other avenues for them, which has led to this proposal.”

The report says the area is well served by other pubs, including the Black Swan, at Overton, and the Albion House Club, at Middlestown.

The scheme includes building on land leading down to New Road, part of which is a disused playground.

Outbuildings near to the pub would also be demolished if the scheme was approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals include building three detached and two semi-detached houses, all with private drives and garages.

Access to the site would be from Old Road.

The report also says: “It is felt that due to the ongoing non-viability of the business, and with no foreseeable upturn in the near or distant future. . . the best option is to generate income by developing the site for residential purposes and provide needed family accommodation.”

Three people have objected to the planning application.

One resident said: ” The Reinder Inn is a quaint building dating back centuries.

“Its backdrop is the National Coal Mining Museum with its many listed buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a pub that was used by the miners and still is visited by many loyal customers from over the decades.”

Another objector said: “There are so few older buildings left in Overton.

“The lovely, well-built stone property has been a local landmark for centuries.

“There is no good reason to demolish this building.

“The building is part of the identity of Overton and should not be lost.”

Two people have made comments in support of the plans.

One said: “The pub is always empty when I pass.