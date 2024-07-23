Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading recipe box service HelloFresh has launched a new Summer BBQ recipe range, just in time for the warmer weather.

Packed full of exciting flavours, the range is perfect for getting the whole family together for alfresco dining at home.

From Tikka Paneer Skewers with Cumin Seed Chips and Carrot Salad to Peri Peri Honey and Lime Chicken Skewers with Roasted Onion and Sun-Dried Tomato Potato Salad, the range is inspired by flavours from around the world, with vibrant combinations to brighten up any summers day.

The full Summer BBQ recipe range includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recipe box service HelloFresh launches new Summer BBQ recipe range.

Harissa Honey Veggie Koftas with Greek Style Cheese Spiced Chips and Baby Leaf Salad - w/c 1st July

Tikka Paneer Skewers with Cumin Seed Chips and Carrot Salad - w/c 8th July

Halloumi and Pepper Skewers with Sweet Chilli, Spiced Wedges and Baby Gem Salad - w/c 15th July

Peri Peri Honey and Lime Chicken Skewers with Roasted Onion and Sun-Dried Tomato Potato Salad - w/c 22nd July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recipe box service HelloFresh launches new Summer BBQ recipe range.

Cheese & Caramelised Onion Veggie Burger with Wedges and Rocket & Tomato Salad - w/c 29th July

Speaking about the new range, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley said: “With the weather finally improving and alfresco dining in full swing, we wanted to create a collection of exciting recipes that are quick and simple to prepare, allowing you to spend more time with family and friends this summer. And with prices starting at just £3.15pp, it couldn’t be easier to treat your loved ones to a delicious meal packed full of fresh, tasty ingredients.”