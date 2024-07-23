Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I could eat Greggs all day, every day 🥐

Greggs was founded in Newcastle upon Tyne

The bakery chain is most known for its legendary Sausage Roll

Greggs serves up bakes, sweet treats, sandwiches and many more delicious items

I’m a proud resident of the North East.

The region is home to the likes of Ant and Dec, Sam Fender, and Cheryl, but most importantly; Greggs.

Having lived, worked and played in Newcastle my whole life, I’ve become Greggs’ biggest fan, and I think it’s safe to say that I have tried every single item on its menu.

Whether it's a work lunch break, post shopping snack, or lining my stomach before a big night out on the toon, Greggs is always the ideal option.

From delicious savoury bakes to sweet treats and everything in between, Greggs has a menu item to satisfy all taste buds - especially since it launched vegan versions of its most iconic bakes, such as the Vegan Sausage Roll.

Here is my ranking of my top 7 favourite items from Greggs, as someone who is most likely its number one customer.

I'm from the Greggs capital of the UK and these are my favourite items. (Photo: AnyaWhy - stock.adobe.com) | AnyaWhy - stock.adobe.com

Sausage Roll

The absolute leader of the pack when it comes to Greggs’ bakes, is the legendary Sausage Roll. Freshly baked, the Sausage Roll consists of crisp, golden puff pastry which wraps up seasoned sausage meat. Whenever I visit Greggs, it is always my first choice - especially when they are piping hot from the oven.

Cheese & Onion Bake

In second place is the Cheese & Onion Bake, which for me is another ultimate classic from Greggs. I absolutely adore the tasty flavour combination of cheesy and onion goodness, again wrapped in Greggs’ delicious pastry.

Vegan Sausage Roll

When the Vegan Sausage Roll was first introduced, I was sceptical on whether or not I would like it. But I gave it a taste, and it is now my third favourite item on their list. With a seasoned Quorn filling encased in a light puff pastry, it’s not only a hit with vegans, but Greggs’ lovers all round.

Pink Jammie Doughnut

Although I’m more of a savoury person, whenever I’m in the mood for a sweet treat, the Pink Jammie Doughnut is my go-to. The soft doughnut is topped with a very sweet pink decorative icing and filled with a fruity apple and raspberry jam.

Ham and Mature Cheddar Cheese Toastie

You just can’t beat a good ham and cheese toastie, and Greggs’ version is no exception. It’s the ideal item to satisfy a cheese craving, as not only is it filled with delicious mature cheddar cheese alongside honey roast ham but it is also toasted with Bechamel sauce.

Yum Yum

My second best when it comes to Greggs’ sweet treats is its Yum Yum. A twist on a typical doughnut, the Yum Yum is a soft dough coated in a sugary glaze.

Steak Bake