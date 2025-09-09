Domino's has gone clucking mad as a flock of delivery drivers dressed as chickens sped through the streets this week, to celebrate the launch of its brand-new offering: CHICK ‘N’ DIP.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flavour-forward reimagining of chicken has launched in 187 Domino’s stores exclusively across the Northwest of England and Northern Ireland today.

CHICK ’N’ DIP from Domino’s landed in style, leaving onlookers stunned as the feathered fleet of 40 delivery drivers did what Domino’s does best – delivering hot, fresh, delicious product in as little as 25 minutes. The delivery flock left onlookers stunned, giving passers-by a photo moment to remember and plenty to squawk about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHICK ‘N’ DIP has been created for chicken lovers who won’t compromise on flavour. Served piping hot and fresh from the oven, every bite is made to be dunked, drizzled or smothered in a choice of 9 new dips, inspired by flavours from around the world.

New Chick ‘n’ Dip from Domino’s is hatched in feathered takeover.

CHICK ‘N’ DIP’s all-new fresh, succulent Tenders will deliver big flavour in every strip, with seasoned chicken breast baked to perfection, served in portions of 3 or 5 perfect for a night in. The Wings come coated in Domino's signature seasoning, baked until golden and juicy, and available in portions of 8 or 12.

For those who prefer a boneless option, the Boneless Bites are the ultimate crowd-pleaser, golden bitesize pieces of tender chicken breast, crisp on the outside and irresistibly soft on the inside.

No great chicken moment is complete without a daring dip, CHICK ‘N’ DIP has gone all out with a bold new line-up of nine delicious dips that are big on flavour, giving customers the option to mix, match, and explore a world of flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From creamy Mediterranean Garlic Aioli and sweet and smoky stateside BBQ Dip to the deep south sweet-meets-spicy hit of Hot Honey and the fiery kick of Buffalo Hot Sauce, there's a dip for every craving. Crank up the heat with the daring Ghost Chilli Glaze, escape to the far east with a rich Katsu Curry or savoury Teriyaki, keep it bold with Mexican Mayo, or stick with the nation's favourite – Domino's iconic Garlic & Herb. With so much to dip into, the only question is… which one will you try first?

Domino's has gone clucking mad as a flock of delivery drivers dressed as chickens sped through the streets to celebrate the launch of its brand-new offering: CHICK ‘N’ DIP.

Izzy Gardener, CCFO (Chief Chicken Flock Officer) at Domino's, said, “We wanted to create a real ‘what the cluck’ moment for our customers to mark the launch of CHICK ‘N’ DIP in the North West and Northern Ireland, and as delivery experts, who else would dare launch with a huge flock of delivery chickens?! Onlookers have been stopping in the streets to snap pics of our delivery fleet all day, now that’s service with a smile.”

CHICK ‘N’ DIP is available to order online, through the Domino's app and in 187 Domino’s stores across the Northwest of England and Northern Ireland now. To learn more about CHICK ‘N’ DIP, visit https://www.dominos.co.uk/blog/chick-n-dip.