National Pizza Day: 10 of the best pizza places in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
To celebrate National Pizza Day, here are just some of the most popular places to get a pizza in North Kirklees, according to reviews left on Google.
By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago
Today, Thursday, February 9, is National Pizza Day. And there is no doubt that pizza is one of the nation’s favourite Italian dishes.
Whether you prefer a thin crust to a deep pan, or enjoy a simple, yet delicious, margherita over a toppings-mad meat feast, pizza is a perfect evening’s treat.
Here are ten of the best places to get a pizza in the area, according to Google reviews.
Happy National Pizza Day!
