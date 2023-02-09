News you can trust since 1858
National Pizza Day: 10 of the best pizza places in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

To celebrate National Pizza Day, here are just some of the most popular places to get a pizza in North Kirklees, according to reviews left on Google.

By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago

Today, Thursday, February 9, is National Pizza Day. And there is no doubt that pizza is one of the nation’s favourite Italian dishes.

Whether you prefer a thin crust to a deep pan, or enjoy a simple, yet delicious, margherita over a toppings-mad meat feast, pizza is a perfect evening’s treat.

Here are ten of the best places to get a pizza in the area, according to Google reviews.

Happy National Pizza Day!

1. The Hot Box, Halifax Road, Dewsbury - 5/5 stars (17 reviews)

Photo: Google streetview

2. Pizza Passion Outlet, Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike - 4.9/5 (45 reviews)

Photo: National World

3. Dolce Vita, The Combs, Thornhill, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (357 reviews)

Photo: Google streetview

4. Mill Valley Taproom and Kitchen, Woodroyd Mills, South Parade, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5 (111 reviews)

Photo: National World

DewsburyMirfieldBatleyGoogleNorth Kirklees