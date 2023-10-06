National Curry Week: Here are some of the best Indian restaurants, takeaways and caterers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen - as recommended by our readers
To celebrate National Curry Week we asked our readers to tell us what were their favourite Indian restaurants, takeaways and caterers in North Kirklees.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
The area is certainly blessed with a number of fantastically flavoursome eateries to have a delicious Bhuna, Masala or Rogan Josh.
Here are a selection of recommendations the Reporter Series’ readers provided when asked to name the best place in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to have a curry.
