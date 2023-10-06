News you can trust since 1858
It's National Curry Week.

National Curry Week: Here are some of the best Indian restaurants, takeaways and caterers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen - as recommended by our readers

To celebrate National Curry Week we asked our readers to tell us what were their favourite Indian restaurants, takeaways and caterers in North Kirklees.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST

The area is certainly blessed with a number of fantastically flavoursome eateries to have a delicious Bhuna, Masala or Rogan Josh.

Here are a selection of recommendations the Reporter Series’ readers provided when asked to name the best place in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to have a curry.

Jewel Of Mumbai, 1 Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton

1. Jewel Of Mumbai

Jewel Of Mumbai, 1 Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton Photo: Google streetview

Royal King Grill Restaurant, Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury

2. Royal King Grill

Royal King Grill Restaurant, Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury Photo: Google streetview

Pioneer, 8-10 Nelson Street, Dewsbury

3. Pioneer

Pioneer, 8-10 Nelson Street, Dewsbury Photo: Google streetview

Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, 471 Halifax Rd, Hightown, Liversedge

4. Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar

Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, 471 Halifax Rd, Hightown, Liversedge Photo: Jim Fitton

