Green chef have recognised that the classic burger is in need of a facelift

Polling 2,000 consumers across Britain, the findings show that almost two-thirds (60 per cent) of people would reimagine the concept of the classic burger entirely. How? They’re doing away with the traditional bun and instead opting for healthier or lower carb options, such as wrapping their fillings in lettuce.

The research, which delves into Brits' attitudes towards burgers as a staple of British cuisine, has uncovered the do's and don'ts of getting the perfect burger just right.

First up - get the perfect patty. Beef reigns supreme as the most popular option, with just under half (47 per cent) saying that’s their first choice, followed by chicken (40 per cent) and a veggie patty (24 per cent).

Younger generations, in particular Gen-Z (those aged 18-24), were revealed to be the most likely group to choose a non-meat burger option, with over a third (33 per cent) choosing plant-based or vegetarian alternatives such as a veggie patty, mushroom or halloumi.

Next, nail the additional toppings. It would appear a large proportion of Brits want to steer clear of any additions they might find a little too spicy with over half (57 per cent) avoiding any chilli, spice or chilli jam on their burgers while others are giving blue cheese (27 per cent), egg (24 per cent) and gherkins (20 per cent) a firm miss.

Amid the sunshine, continued heatwaves and the upcoming Bank Holiday Weekend, the research shows that Brits (47 per cent) prefer to get their burger fix at home. And as preferences are clearly evolving, so too are the possibilities for trying a new take on the classic burger. Green Chef's Spicy Mexican Inspired Beef Bowl and Hoisin-Ginger Duck Lettuce Cups provide two delicious takes on the reimagined burger.

Anna Tebbs, Head Chef and Registered Nutritionist at Green Chef said: “The summer months present plenty of opportunity to enjoy a tasty burger in the sunshine - what better way to get creative and try a new take on your favourite burger than on National Burger Day? The options for burgers are endless - with little tweaks, such as losing the bun or choosing delicious sides such as bean salads or butternut squash mash, we can enjoy healthier and more nutritional burgers without compromising on delicious flavours.”

Green Chef provides a variety of nutritionist-approved recipes designed to fit your lifestyle and health goals. With a choice of six dietary preferences including Low-carb, Keto, flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan, the recipes are bursting with flavour, easy to cook and guaranteed to fit within different diets and lifestyles, whatever you choose.

How Green Chef works: