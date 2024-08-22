Burgers can be simple. Or they can be simply audacious. Whether you like them mega-stacked or just with a slice of cheese, what is not to love about a succulent burger?
Whether it's a fancy sit-down affair or fast-food fix, the burger is indeed a popular choice – here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen as rated by customers on Google Reviews.
1. Mr T's
Mr T's, on Bradford Road, Batley, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 3,140 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
2. KC Fast Food & Milkshakes
KC Fast Food & Milkshakes, on Bradford Road, Batley, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 113 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
3. Freddy's Express
Freddy's Express, on Fairfield Avenue, Heckmondwike, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 104 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Bulls Head
The Bulls Head, on Quarry Road, Gomersal, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 209 reviews. Photo: Google Strret View
