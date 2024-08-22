It's National Burger Day today (Thursday, August 22).It's National Burger Day today (Thursday, August 22).
National Burger Day 2024: 10 of the best places that serve tasty burgers across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to Google Reviews

By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
To celebrate National Burger Day today, Thursday, August 22, we have listed some of the best places in North Kirklees where you can enjoy one.

Burgers can be simple. Or they can be simply audacious. Whether you like them mega-stacked or just with a slice of cheese, what is not to love about a succulent burger?

Whether it's a fancy sit-down affair or fast-food fix, the burger is indeed a popular choice – here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen as rated by customers on Google Reviews.

Mr T's, on Bradford Road, Batley, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 3,140 reviews.

1. Mr T's

Mr T's, on Bradford Road, Batley, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 3,140 reviews.

KC Fast Food & Milkshakes, on Bradford Road, Batley, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 113 reviews.

2. KC Fast Food & Milkshakes

KC Fast Food & Milkshakes, on Bradford Road, Batley, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 113 reviews.

Freddy's Express, on Fairfield Avenue, Heckmondwike, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 104 reviews.

3. Freddy's Express

Freddy's Express, on Fairfield Avenue, Heckmondwike, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 104 reviews.

The Bulls Head, on Quarry Road, Gomersal, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 209 reviews.

4. The Bulls Head

The Bulls Head, on Quarry Road, Gomersal, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 209 reviews.

