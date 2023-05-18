Naked launches two new breakfast smoothies to make mornings more colourful

The vibrant new additions, which are made with real fruit, have been unveiled to help smoothie drinkers make mornings more colourful.

Designed to be enjoyed at breakfast time, the smoothies have been expertly created to be perfectly simple, perfectly tasty and bursting with flavour for a colourful morning boost.

Naked Strawberry & Banana smoothie is made with juicy strawberries, smooth banana, tangy apples and sour cherries and Naked Pineapple & Passionfruit is packed with tasty pineapple, tangy passionfruit, juicy apples and smooth banana.

The smoothies are available to buy now

What’s more, Naked Strawberry & Banana and Naked Pineapple & Passionfruit are filled with vitamin C and provide one of your five a day.

They only contain naturally occurring sugars from the fruits within each bottle, to help give drinkers a morning lift and kickstart their day the right way.

Commenting on the creation of Naked Strawberry & Banana and Naked Pineapple & Passionfruit, Charlotte Ashburner, at Tropicana Brands Group, says: “Naked Strawberry & Banana and Naked Pineapple & Passionfruit are the newest additions to the Naked range, packed with a spectrum of carefully selected fruits and bursting with Naked flavour for a morning pick-me-up.

"Created with morning drinkers in mind, we’re delighted to bring these new breakfast smoothies to market, created with simple but delicious ingredients that do not compromise on taste.’’

Naked Strawberry & Banana and Naked Pineapple & Passionfruit are best enjoyed chilled, straight from the fridge.