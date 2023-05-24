Morrisons and Tesco to sell new range of chilli jams from UK's leading hot sauce brand

Encona, the chilli sauce range in an iconic square glass bottle, which offers a variety of different flavours and heat levels, launched its exciting new range of chilli jams earlier this year, and Morrisons is now selling two of the flavours from the range - Canadian Maple and Jamaican Scotch Bonnet.

Tesco has also introduced the Encona Canadian Maple Chilli Jam to stores up and down the country too!

The Encona Chilli Jam range includes:

Time to try a taste sensation

Encona Canadian Maple Chilli Jam, combining the sweetness of maple syrup with a subtle chilli kick.

Encona Mexican Smoked Chilli Jam, with a delicious hint of rich, smokey spice.

Encona Mexican Jalapeño Chilli Jam, the perfect mix of jalapeño spice with a tangy sweetness.

Encona Jamaican Scotch Bonnet, a hot and fruity blend of traditional Scotch Bonnet pepper and island spices.