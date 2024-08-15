Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s has revealed the full list of prizes available to win from McDonald’s Monopoly

The top prize to win is £100K cash

Other prizes include McDonald’s merchandise, travel, electronics and more

McDonald’s has announced that its popular Monopoly game will be returning to UK restaurants from Wednesday, September 4.

The highly anticipated sales promotion which is loved by McDonald’s fans across the country, involves collecting Monopoly game pieces from food items to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

The game pieces peeled from the food items can include instant win prizes, or property pieces which can be collected in their coloured sets for the opportunity to win a bigger prize.

Each game piece will come with a code which can be put into the McDonald’s App, and players will receive a Digital Peel for another chance to win a prize. Customers signed up to My McDonald’s Rewards will receive a free code to play.

Now the legendary fast food chain has announced the full list of prizes which are up for grabs as soon as the game returns to restaurants in September.

Prizes include cash, travel, electronics, beauty and many more exciting wins and offers, as well as millions of instant food wins and Rewards points.

There will also be an opportunity to win exclusive McDonald’s merchandise such as neon lights, socks, bean bags and keyrings.

The top prize of the McDonald’s Monopoly game is £100K cash which five lucky customers will receive, with second top prize a brand-new MINI Electric Car available for 21 players to win.

McDonald’s Gold Cards will also be available to be won, which will entitle the winner to receive one free meal a week for a year.

Here is the full list of prizes available to win from McDonald’s Monopoly:

Collect to Win prizes:

£100,000 Cash MINI Electric Car £2K Jet2holiday Merlin Annual Pass JBL Audio Bundle Hisense TV + Soundbar from Currys £100 Virgin Experience Day Medium Extra Value Meal £200 Train Credit with TrainPal

Instant win prizes:

£2k Jet2holiday Merlin Annual Pass £1,000 Cash JBL Audio Bundle JYSK £500 Homeware Spend JustPark £250 Parking Spend 2 Night Best Western Stay £200 for Passing GO! JBL Gaming Headset JBL Wireless Earbuds £50 Cash £50 Prezzee® eGift Card Moonpig Bouquet of Flowers £25 Glow Hub eGift Card Pair of Cinema Tickets Wrappz™ Personalised Phone Case JustPark £5 Parking Spend McDonald's Exclusive Merchandise McDonald’s Socks McDonald’s Bean Bag McDonald’s Key Ring £70 off Jet2holidays 25% off Merlin Annual Pass Readly 3-Month Digital Magazine & Newspaper Subscription WithU Fitness App 3-Month Trial 30% off JBL Audio 20% off Best Western Hotels Photobox Photo Calendar £10 off Moonpig Flowers £10 off Virgin Experiences 25% off Glow Hub £5 off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com 10% off Train Tickets with TrainPal Group

Digital Peel Game prizes:

Cash prizes:

£5 Cash £10 Cash £20 Cash £50 Cash £100 Cash

Digital Prizes:

£100,000 Cash MINI Electric Car £2K Jet2holidays Merlin Annual Pass JBL Audio Bundle £200 Train Credit with TrainPal Hisense TV + Soundbar from Currys £100 Virgin Experience Day Medium Extra Value Meal McDonald's Gold Card £50 Footasylum eGift Card £10 CeX Voucher MONOPOLY Deal Card Game JustPark £5 Parking Spend McDonald's Exclusive Merchandise McDonald’s Neon Lights McDonald's Mobile Phone Wallet McDonald’s Air Freshener £70 off Jet2holidays WithU Fitness App 3-Month Trial Readly 3-Month Digital Magazine & Newspaper Subscription 30% off JBL Audio Photobox Canvas Print Photobox Photo Calendar 20% off Footasylum 15% off Footasylum 20% off Virgin Experiences Moonpig Card 10% off Train Tickets with TrainPal Group

