McDonald's adds brand new cheeseburger to its Saver Menu for £2.49
- McDonald’s set to launch spicy burger as part of the Saver Menu
- The Chilli Double Cheeseburger will be launched on Wednesday November 6
- The brand-new burger will be priced at £2.49
Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s is turning up the heat on its Saver Menu, as it is set to launch a brand-new spicy food item.
The brand-new Chilli Double Cheeseburger will be launched across all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday November 6.
The new burger features 100% British and Irish beef patties, alongside two slices of cheese, onions and pickles as well as jalapenos and a spicy relish in a soft, toasted bun.
Priced at only £2.49, the Chilli Double Cheeseburger will join the Saver Menu as it re-launches with the addition of small soft drinks, small milkshakes and other fan-favourite food items at affordable prices.
The full McDonald’s Saver Menu includes.
- Hamburger for £1.19
- Cheeseburger for £1.39
- Double Cheeseburger for £2.29
- Mayo Chicken for £1.39
- Small Fries for £1.19
- Mini Core McFlurry for £1.29
- Chilli Double Cheeseburger for £2.49
- Small Milkshake for £1.99
- Small Drinks for £1.19
- Americano for £1.39
- White Coffee for £1.39
For more information, please head to the McDonald’s UK website.