We are so happy to see the Philly Cheese Stack back on the menu 🍔

McDonald’s is launching brand-new and returning items for its September menu

Returning items include fan-favourites the Philly Cheese Stack and the Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s Monopoly will make a return on Wednesday, September 4 alongside the September menu

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s has announced that they are launching brand-new and returning items as part of its September menu, alongside the return of the highly-anticipated McDonald’s Monopoly game.

Launching on Wednesday, September 4 is returning fan-favourites as well as a brand-new coffee which will certainly be a hit among chocolate fans.

The returning items which will be brought back to McDonald’s for its September menu includes; the Philly Cheese Stack as well as the Chicken Big Mac, which are making a return due to popular demand.

The Philly Cheese Stack features two beef patties topped with cheese sauce, cheese slice, grilled and crispy onion, and pickles served in a toasted bun.

The Chicken Big Mac is exactly what its name suggests, a chicken version of the iconic Big Mac, made up of two chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, cheese slice, lettuce, pickles, and the signature Big Mac sauce in a triple layered bun.

The brand-new coffee being launched as part of the McCafé range is the Twix® Latte, which will blends McDonald’s coffee with Twix® flavour syrup, topped with caramel cream and Twix® crumb.

A McFlurry version of Twix® will also be launching, the Twix® Caramel McFlurry®, which is made up of soft dairy ice cream swirled with Twix® biscuit pieces and chocolate drops, topped with caramel sauce. However it is not the only McFlurry launching on the September menu, as McDonald’s are also bringing back the Galaxy® Chocolate McFlurry®.

Alongside the new and returning items launching on Wednesday, September 4, McDonald’s will also be bringing back the beloved McDonald’s Monopoly game, which will give customers the opportunity to win prizes.

