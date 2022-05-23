Malton Food Lovers Festival goes ahead over Queen's jubilee weekend - with all events free to attend and extra bus and train links to get you there

The Malton Food Lovers Festival, fondly known as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury,” is free to enter

It brings a schedule of cookery demonstrations, street food and entertainment to 'the food captial of Yorkshire'.

The Malton Food Lovers Festival, fondly known as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury,” is free to enter, and the fun will be kicking off at 9am on Friday and Saturday and 10am on the Sunday.

With more than100 food stalls confirmed, a full itinerary of delicious demos and ‘Sofa Chats’ with celebrated local chefs on the main stage, there will be plenty to sink your teeth into.

New to this year’s festival is Archaeologist and University of York Professor, Dr Penny Bickle, who will be transporting visitors back in time with her demonstration on ‘prehistoric cheese.’

Plus, foodie fans have the chance to meet The Guardian’s food journalist and author Felicity Cloake who will be taking to the main stage at 2pm on Saturday June 4 for a book signing and question and answer session.

Live music will add ambiance to the Food Lovers Festival with musicians playing on street corners to add entertainment to the festival atmosphere.

There will also be plenty on offer for younger family members too, with Be Amazing Arts hosting a series of children’s activities and workshops over the whole weekend and Magical Quests North will be adding a jungle theme to Kemp’s Courtyard.

What’s more, the new Malton Sculpture Trail is launching on Friday June 3 to tie in with the first day of the festival, where visitors can behold some of the best sculptures, 3D installations and projection displays designed by local Yorkshire artists. The trail will be in place for the three-day.

The Food Lovers Festival is free to attend with designated festival park and ride car parks operating. The park and ride service will be available at each entrance to Malton from the A64, with a regular shuttle bus service direct to the event entrance.