Local pubs to offer 'Best Ever Pub Pie'

Marston’s and Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd have teamed up to create The Best Ever Pub Pie, which will be available in over 100 local Marston’s pubs across the UK, including 12 in Yorkshire.

Tom Shepherd is sharing his secret pie recipe for the first time ever, giving Marston’s customers up and down the country the chance to enjoy a new version of a favourite pub dish, inspired by his banquet-worthy original. The Best Ever Pub Pie will be available to order in over 100 Marston’s pubs, including 12 in Yorkshire, for 12 weeks, from 17th April.

The West Yorkshire pubs serving the pie are The Mustard Pot in Leeds and The Haworth Old Hall.

The triple-layered pie is filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions, and roast potatoes, all encased in a luxurious beef fat shortcrust pastry. The pie will be served with seasonal vegetables, creamy mashed potato and a rich red wine sauce.

Tom Shepherd is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur and owns the Staffordshire based, Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs by Tom Shepherd. Tom appeared on Great British Menu in 2023, winning the main course round and the chance to cook his pie at the coveted banquet.

Tom has been working closely with the Marston’s development team to make sure that the pie is as close as possible in flavour and appearance as his iconic dish.

Chef Tom Shepherd said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Marston’s to give as many people as possible the chance to try my secret recipe. I have been asked to share the recipe a lot, but it hasn’t felt like the right partnership, until now!

“For me, when I think of the pub, I think of a good pie, so I was delighted to have the chance to work with the Marston’s team to bring this pie to life. I can’t wait to see what people think. The Best Ever Pub Pie will only be on the menu for 12 weeks, so don’t miss out!”

Claire Robertson, Director of Operations at Marston’s, said: “Pies are some of the most popular dishes across our menus, but we wanted to do something extra special and when Tom Shepherd agreed to share his recipe, we were thrilled.

“We’ve worked really hard together to create the most delicious dish possible, it’s rich, decadent and absolutely delicious. We can’t wait to introduce The Best Ever Pub Pie to customers across the UK, giving as many people as possible the chance to try my recipe from the 17th of April.”

To find your nearest pub serving the Best Ever Pub Pie, visit: www.marstonspubs.co.uk/best-ever-pie