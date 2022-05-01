Live music announced for Harrogate Favourite Foodie Festival at the Stray in June

The foodie festival boasts a diverse weekend of entertainment, including street performances, stilt walkers, and family entertainment.
Audiences can expect a packed lineup of live music, including solo artists, jazz musicians, rock bands and even a ukulele performance.
Artists include Will Forrester, a semi-professional saxophonist with over 20 years’ experience who will be bringing a creative mix of classical and dance music to the festival, and Danny Charles, an acoustic and electric guitarist with a soulful voice, with a repertoire that spans pop, indie, soul and classic rock. Also attending will be moving vocalist Natalie Rose, with a performance of popular Soul and Motown music.
“It’s a privilege to have so many talented musicians right on our doorstep, and we’re proud to bring this celebration of music to central Harrogate for a second year. There’s something for the whole family, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Stray.” – Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator.
Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend at The Stray on Saturday June 25 and SUnday June 26 with a wide variety of Internationally Inspired Street Food traders, an expanded Artisan Market featuring over 80 independent producers and businesses, Live Cookery Demonstrations, Entertainers & Street Performers, Children’s Activities, and a Traditional Funfair.
The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £45,000 for local mental health charities so far.
Tickets are available now from the website: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/ The programme:
Saturday June 25
10am: Doors Open
11am: Will On Sax
12.15pm: Natalie Rose
1.30pm: Martyn Roper
3pm: Danny Charles Band
4.15pm: Thorton Le Dale Ukuleles
5.30pm: Emzae
6.30pm: Ibiza Sax
Sunday June 26
10am: Doors open
11am: Will On Sax
12.15pm: Ellie Ferguson
1.30pm: Ritch & Marti
3pm: Broken Flowers Band
4.15pm: Alex Eva
5.30pm: Ibiza Sax