Knowl Club: Award-winning Mirfield venue set for three-day beer festival
Knowl Club, on Knowl Lane, will be hosting the three-day event from Friday, May 30, until Sunday, June 1, following from the successful beer festival it held at the end of last year.
The Spring Beer Festival will feature 14 beers and two craft lagers, food on the Saturday provided by local cafe Indi’s, and live entertainment from singer Natasha Harper on the Sunday.
The event, which will also raise money for Andy’s Man Club with a raffle, coincides with the club receiving some exciting news from CAMRA, with Sarah-Jane Moon of the Knowl Club saying:
“We have been informed that the club has been named Club Of The Year 2025 for the Heavy Woollen region again which means we will be judged again for Yorkshire Club of the Year again by CAMRA.
“Everyone is welcome to join us this weekend. You do not need to be a member to join us!”
A member of the Heavy Woollen branch of CAMRA will be attending the club on Saturday, May 31, to present the award.
The Knowl Club Spring Beer Festival will take place from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.