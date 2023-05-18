News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Karen Wright: Sunshine on a plate for breakfast

​How many times have we been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day?

By Karen Wright
Published 18th May 2023, 12:28 BST- 2 min read
Breakfast can be transformed even with little timeBreakfast can be transformed even with little time
Breakfast can be transformed even with little time

​I must have been told or read this hundreds of times over the years and still I often skip it.

If I don’t skip it, I might just grab a slice of toast or a banana and eat it on the hoof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This last week I have been really trying to elevate my breakfast and make a decent meal of it, and you know what? It’s fantastic to sit down to a plate of delicious food.

It most definitely has made a difference to how I feel and I have not been ravenous by mid-morning.

Most Popular

I know some people are creatures of habit around breakfast and are happy to eat the same thing every day all year or, if they do have a change around, it’s with the seasons.

My husband John only eats cereal for breakfast: cornflakes in the summer and autumn; porridge in the winter and Weetabix in spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I have never really got on board with cereal. I gravitate to savoury things so if there is breakfast on offer, say for example, in a hotel, I will always order a full English.

I wonder how many people cook a big breakfast in their own homes. I guess many people might at the weekend when there is a bit more time

to enjoy a leisurely start to the day.

Back to my efforts then. I have been having tasty things on a slice of toast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday I toasted a crumpet and topped it with some creamy mushrooms with a bit of garlic in the mix.

The day before that I made some mini bruschetta with tomatoes and a tiny bit of mozzarella, and today it was toast with a little cream cheese, roasted vine tomatoes, a couple of mushrooms, a poached egg and a few shavings of parmesan cheese. Sunshine on a plate!

All these breakfasts were cooked and on the plate in less than five minutes.

It’s shown me how easy it is to revamp breakfast and make a real statement about how the day is going to unfold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I’m going to continue my effort to make breakfast fun and ring some more changes as I’d like to get some fruit involved too, and not just a single banana!

Related topics:Karen WrightWeetabix