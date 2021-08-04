Karen Wright: Homemade Devonshire splits ... perfect for afternoon cream tea

Scrumptious Devonshire splits

It’s been ages since I was at the coast. There is still the thrill of getting that first glimpse of the sea.

I am sure many of us remember that from being a child. Who was going to be the first to spot it!

We were based near Dawlish, four generations away together.

My mum, my girls and their partners, my grandchildren and my nephew, all enjoying three very spacious and fancy mobile homes on a campsite with lots of facilities to suit us all.

We didn’t spend all the time on site, having trips out, Dartmouth one of my favourites,

I loved the car ferry we took to cross from one side of the river to the other. All the boats bobbing around, and lots of tourists enjoying the sunny weather, made a picture perfect scene.

Devon, just like every other county, boasts its own traditional food – clotted cream, fudge, cream teas and Devonshire splits to name just a few.

I made some Devonshire splits before we left home to get us into the holiday mood. They turned out perfectly and were so scrumptious.

The bake is just like a regular white bread roll but with sugar and butter to give that extra richness.

I made some strawberry jam and used that, alongside whipped cream, to fill them. Our very own cream tea experience at home!

I had a message via my website last week from Malcolm, one of our readers. He had seen my Yorkshire tea loaf featured in my column and was asking for the recipe.

I was so thrilled to hear from him and, of course, delighted to send him the recipe.

Last weekend I travelled up to Seaham to demo at the food festival there, Chris Bavin off the TV my compere.