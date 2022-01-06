Karen Wright: Easy vegan chickpea and potato curry recipe using store cupboard ingredients

Karen Wright writes: Happy new year everyone!

Veganuary is a UK non-profit making organisation that promotes veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of January.

It only started in 2014 which is quite recent but of course there have been vegans for centuries.

Delicious chickpea and potato curry using store cupboard ingredients

I am neither a vegan nor a vegetarian but I am interested in the ethics and the lifestyle, and of course the recipes.

One of my favourite recipes if I am short on time or fresh ingredients is my chickpea and potato curry, it also just happens to be vegan.

Using mostly store-cupboard ingredients I can have this curry made by the time a pan of rice has cooked, so about 15 minutes!

If you have fresh ingredients handy, you can pop those in too.

Quick and easy to make vegan curry

Spinach is a good one or fresh potatoes rather than tinned.

I know some people think that tinned vegetables are a no-go but they can be a healthy and economical choice.

When you think about it, we eat tinned tomatoes, baked beans, mixed beans and so on all the time, so in this recipe I have used tinned potatoes.

Please feel free to use fresh potatoes or sweet potato, just ensure it is chopped small so that it cooks quickly!

To make the curry I soften a large, diced onion in olive oil and then add a squeeze each of garlic, ginger and chilli purees.

I then mix a heaped tablespoon of curry powder with a little water and add that to the pan, quickly followed by two tins of chopped tomatoes.

The mixture needs to bubble for a minute before adding a drained can of chickpeas and a large, drained can of potatoes.

I then add salt to taste and pour in a can of coconut milk.

This makes for a runny sauce at this point but I bubble it on a strong simmer without a lid on the pan to reduce the volume and thicken it.

When the consistency has thickened up it is ready to serve.

I like to top it with some lemon zest and a handful of coriander.

This quantity will serve four, however, there are only two in our house so I use the leftovers to make some totally yummy samosa style sausage rolls.

I will share the recipe with you next week.