These jobs have all become available across Dewsbury this week.

Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job vacancies in Dewsbury including receptionist and teaching assistant

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have become available in Dewsbury and Batley this week.

From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, as we enter 2024, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including an actor and postworker.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£22,383 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will support qualified staff in the processing of samples and carry out preliminary inspection and preparation of samples under supervision.

1. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Medical Laboratory Assistant

£22,383 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will support qualified staff in the processing of samples and carry out preliminary inspection and preparation of samples under supervision.Photo: Google Maps

£24,000 - £25,000 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, be quick-thinking, and have a keen attention to detail. Previous experience in a similar role within the window and door industry is highly desirable.

2. UK Doors Online - Trade Quoting Specialist

£24,000 - £25,000 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, be quick-thinking, and have a keen attention to detail. Previous experience in a similar role within the window and door industry is highly desirable.Photo: Google Maps

£24,921 - £27,351 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will work as part of a committed team of police officers who oversee the management and safeguarding of young people who are vulnerable to CSE and CCE.

3. West Yorkshire Police - Safeguarding Clerical Officer

£24,921 - £27,351 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will work as part of a committed team of police officers who oversee the management and safeguarding of young people who are vulnerable to CSE and CCE.Photo: Google Maps

£12 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will work closely with teams, undertaking reception, telephone and a range of legal administration tasks to help ensure things are running smoothly.

4. Jordans Solicitors - Receptionist

£12 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will work closely with teams, undertaking reception, telephone and a range of legal administration tasks to help ensure things are running smoothly.Photo: Google Maps

