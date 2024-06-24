Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job vacancies in Dewsbury including receptionist and teaching assistant

From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, as we enter 2024, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including an actor and postworker.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Medical Laboratory Assistant £22,383 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will support qualified staff in the processing of samples and carry out preliminary inspection and preparation of samples under supervision.

2 . UK Doors Online - Trade Quoting Specialist £24,000 - £25,000 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, be quick-thinking, and have a keen attention to detail. Previous experience in a similar role within the window and door industry is highly desirable.

3 . West Yorkshire Police - Safeguarding Clerical Officer £24,921 - £27,351 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will work as part of a committed team of police officers who oversee the management and safeguarding of young people who are vulnerable to CSE and CCE.