It’s National Fish and Chip Day!It’s National Fish and Chip Day!
It’s National Fish and Chip Day!

It’s National Fish and Chip Day! Here are 13 of the best ‘plaices’ for a chippy tea in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, based on Google reviews

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
There are few things finer than Britain's national dish fish and chips, so there is little wonder that it has its own special day.

Today we celebrate National Fish and Chip Day and, across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, there are plenty of great options to choose from for a delightful chippy tea!

Here are just 13 of the best fish and chip shops in North Kirklees based on Google reviews.

Scarborough Fisheries, The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury - 4.8/5, based on 21 reviews.

1. Scarborough Fisheries

Scarborough Fisheries, The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury - 4.8/5, based on 21 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Chipbox, Willans Road, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 277 reviews.

2. Chipbox

Chipbox, Willans Road, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 277 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Arnies Fish and Chips, Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5, based on 104 reviews.

3. Arnies Fish and Chips

Arnies Fish and Chips, Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5, based on 104 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Chu Fish & Chips, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5, based on 109 reviews.

4. Chu Fish & Chips

Chu Fish & Chips, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5, based on 109 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyGoogleBritainNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice