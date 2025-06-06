Today we celebrate National Fish and Chip Day and, across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, there are plenty of great options to choose from for a delightful chippy tea!
1. Scarborough Fisheries
Scarborough Fisheries, The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury - 4.8/5, based on 21 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
2. Chipbox
Chipbox, Willans Road, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 277 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
3. Arnies Fish and Chips
Arnies Fish and Chips, Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5, based on 104 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
4. Chu Fish & Chips
Chu Fish & Chips, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5, based on 109 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
