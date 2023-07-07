The Three Valleys Ladies’ Darts and Dominoes League, which had over 25 teams competing in its heyday in the 1970s and 80s, is in danger of folding with only four establishments currently set to kick-start the 2023 campaign in September.

“It is a ladies’ league that has been going now for many, many years and it would be a shame for us to have to fold through a lack of people joining,” admitted the league’s treasurer Helen Elliston, 60, who is now appealing for more women to join in the weekly fun.

“We are desperately trying to get ladies to join. It’s nice to all get together and have a lot of fun.

Members of the Three Valleys Ladies’ Darts and Dominoes League

“For some of the ladies it is the only night out that they get and they’d be lost without it. We have known each other for a long, long time so it would be very upsetting if it had to fold for a lot of the ladies.”

The competition sees teams of eight ladies - who are of mixed ability and are currently aged between their early 20s and 80s - meet at the host venue on a Wednesday evening to play darts, dominoes and 5s and 3s.

The four teams which are currently signed up for the start of the new season are The Shears in Liversedge, who Helen represents, The Old Oak, also in Liversedge, The Wike Horse in Heckmondwike and Hartshead Moor Working Men’s Club.

“It’s classed as the Three Valleys but we’d love to have more teams from Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Gomersal,” said Helen, who has been playing for 30 years. “I’ve sent emails and messages out to many pubs and only a few have got back to me.

Members having a game of dominoes at The Shears pub in Liversedge.

The teams also get together for a charity night to raise money for local charities.