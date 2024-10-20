Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In time for the spooky season, Ginsters announces the return of its scarily delicious Limited Edition Spicy Sausage & Red Pepper Pasty!

Available in stores for a limited time, this fang-tastic treat is the perfect way to vamp up lunchtimes and get into the Halloween spirit, this October

This terrifyingly tasty pasty crafted by expert chefs combines spicy 100% British sausage and smoked bacon with roasted red peppers and onions, smothered in a rich smoky tomato sauce and seasoned with a kick of fiery chilli, encased in a flaky and golden puff pastry

With top-quality ingredients, including locally sourced potatoes, the Spicy Sausage & Red Pepper Pasty is best served hot and can be cooked to petrifying perfection in just 12 to 15 minutes in an air fryer at 170°C.

The limited-edition seasonal speciality is only available until early November, so make sure to grab one before it disappears!