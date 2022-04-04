Food and drink festivals to look forward to this year.
1. North Leeds Food Festival, Roundhay Park, Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15
The event includes international street food served up by some of the best UK produces and an independent drink lounge.
Take a sip on a cold beer, a glass of champagne or a cocktail. With eight independent bars, the festival, has you covered – whatever your tipple. There will be live chef demonstrations. Working with Zest Charity and Leeds Cookery School, the region’s best chefs will be cooking up a storm. Feel your senses heighten as you walk through the colours, tastes and smells of the giant artisan produce markets. Pick up gourmet fudge, or try some luxury Cured Meats. Lover of cheese? There will be loads of it, all from some of the best producers in the UK. Listen to the sounds of award-winning jazz, soul, pop, swing and indie performers. There will also be an entertainment arena, where you will witness the mind-boggling talents of magicians, comedians and entertainers. Suitable for all ages, interactive shows take place every hour.
2. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, The Stray, Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26
The family foodie festival focuses on a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries and artisan market featuring local produce. There are also craft and wellbeing businesses, a stage with live music, entertainers and performers, an extensive children’s activities programme and a selection of fairground rides. The Cookery Theatre, sponsored and hosted by Leeds Cookery School, will showcase professional, internationally renowned chefs demonstrating their favourite dishes. Tickets available at https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/ site.
3. Great British Food Festival, Harewood House, near Leeds, Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5
The Great British Food Festival is back and the first one in the country takes place in Yorkshire. Artisan markets, street food and chef demos. Tickets available at https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com
4. Malton Food Lovers Festival, Malton, Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5; Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29
Fondly known as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury,” it is one of the UK’s biggest free food and drink events.
Set across the streets of Malton, known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital, the flavoursome feast will welcome visitors from across the country. Home to artisan producers and award-winning independent businesses, Malton Food Lovers Festivals this year offers a huge array of unique stalls. There will be tasty treats and gorgeous gifts, celebrity chef talks and demonstrations, live music and fun for all the family in these six days of foodie heaven. Free and with park and ride available plus bus and train links