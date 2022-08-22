News you can trust since 1858
The Little Angel in Whitby has a secret beer garden at the back with views over the rooftops of Whitby. This is the perfect spot to take in the North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam trains passing by from the station. They also have their own in-house microbrewery as well as a great range of cask ales.

IN PICTURES: 11 of the best pub gardens in Yorkshire

With the sun shining and summer in full swing, we have compiled a collection of amazing beer gardens to visit across God’s Own County.

By Chris Page
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:11 pm

This is where you can sit and sip, enjoying the sunshine in some of Yorkshire's most relaxing and picturesque surroundings.

Check them out.

The Lister Arms, Malham, dates from 1723. The old coaching inn overlooks the green in the centre of Malham. The scenery around Malham is some of the best in England, with magnificent glaciokarst landscapes including Malham Cove, Gordale Scar and Watlowes dry valley. There’s a sheltered terrace at the rear.

In the heart of Flamborough you will find this beautifully maintained beer garden at The Seabirds Inn. It is a flowering oasis of peace and tranquillity to welcome all customers, old and new. Well-spaced tables and chairs give everyone a relaxing space to drink and dine. The garden is also dog friendly. There’s a light bites menu or very tempting more substantial menu for those with larger appetites.

One of the oldest pubs in Leeds, Whitelock’s is a local institution in the heart of the city. It shares its long, narrow beer garden with sister bar The Turk’s Head. Wooden tables and benches stretch all the way down the alley, the majority are covered and near heaters. If you love real ale and craft beer, this is the place to go.

Slightly away from the main hustle and bustle of Whitby, towards Sandsend, you will find the hidden gem - the White House Hotel. With uninterrupted panoramic views towards Whitby Golf Course and the coastline of Sandsend, this is the perfect spot for a pint with a view. You can pick up a light snack, afternoon tea or something more filling from the ingredient-led locally sourced menu.

