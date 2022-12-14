Iceland, the UK’s leading frozen food supermarket, has urged any shoppers who are yet to book their Christmas Delivery slot, to do so before Sunday, December 18, for guaranteed arrival before the big day, unless choosing next-day delivery.

Andrew Staniland, trading director at Iceland, said: “We can all be guilty of leaving parts of Christmas to the last minute.

“The demand for frozen festive food this year has exceeded expectations, however we have plenty to go round and are not concerned about any supply issues.

The Iceland supermarket store on Alfreds Way in Batley.

“We do suggest that customers get their delivery slot booked in before Sunday, as we anticipate the stores to be busier than ever this year as more people switch to frozen.”

To secure your Christmas spread, visit www.iceland.co.uk/book-delivery