Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The bizarre cocktail has got everyone talking 🥒

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dua Lipa shared she adds pickle and jalapeño juice to Diet Coke

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tried the drink and hated it

I tried the drink myself and found it very bland

I taste tested Dua Lipa’s controversial Diet Coke ‘cocktail’, and I have to say I was fairly underwhelmed by the result.

Chart topper Dua Lipa who is known for her big hits such as New Rules and Don’t Start Now, recently shared a video to social media where she revealed she adds pickle juice and Jalapeño juice to her Diet Coke drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tried the concoction following Dua’s video, and in the hilarious clip he took one sip before instantly spitting it out.

I tried Dua Lipa’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke - and I was underwhelmed (Photo: Getty/Adobe) | Getty/Adobe

I’m always up for trying something new and certainly something unique so I decided to give Dua’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke a go myself, and here is what I thought.

But before I get into my opinion, let me first tell you how to make this cocktail yourself at home.

It’s actually very easy and cheap to obtain the ingredients and mix them together. All I needed to buy was a can of Diet Coke, a jar of pickles and a jar of jalapeño’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I pre-added four ice cubes to the glass before adding in the Diet Coke - filling it just over half way, before adding in the pickle juice and then the jalapeño juice.

I was very nervous about taking the first sip, mostly because of the jalapeño juice. Despite liking spicy foods, I’m not a huge fan of jalapeño’s and I thought the spice would be too much for me.

However, in a surprising twist I was actually incredibly underwhelmed by the drink.

It was much more bland than I was expecting, so much so that I added even more pickle and jalapeño juice to find out if that was the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But even with extra juice, I still felt it didn’t give me the taste I was expecting.

I could taste a slight hint of the juices and the spiciness of the jalapeño juice but nothing too overbearing.

Have you tried Dua Lipa’s Pickle and Jalapeño Diet Coke drink? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below 👇