Kids can enjoy a Subway meal for free during the school holidays 🥖

Subway has launched a Kids Eat Free offer

To claim the offer a full price Footlong or Submelt must also be purchased

The deal runs out on Sunday, August 25

As we are right in the middle of the school holidays, families across the country may be struggling with the financial woes associated with food costs.

Restaurants, fast food chains, supermarkets and other eateries across the UK have been offering free meals and discounts during the summer holidays, to help with the financial strain families face during the school break.

Sandwich fast food restaurant Subway are among the many establishments that are offering free meals to children with a Kids Eat Free offer taking place during the school holidays.

The offer launched on Monday, July 29 but there is still plenty of time to claim as the offer doesn’t end until Sunday, August 25.

Subway relaunched the deal for the summer period, which was first introduced during the Easter holidays.

The Kids Eat Free offer includes a full kids meal which consists of a 4 inch Sub, a snack and a drink, which is available to claim alongside the purchase of any full price Footlong Sub or SubMelt.

EMEA Brand & UK&I Marketing Director at Subway Kirstey Elston, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our Kids Eat Free offer again. By running for an even longer time throughout the summer break, our aim is to help families enjoy the holidays and spend quality time together, with less worry about the cost.”

“To date, Subway®’s Kids Eat Free offer has helped feed over 57,000 families across the UK and Ireland.”

For more information on Subway’s Kids Eat Free offer and participating restaurants, please visit its website.