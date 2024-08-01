Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hotel Chocolat has announced that it will open its first bakery up on the UK high street as it aims challenge giants such as Greggs.

The luxury chocolate brand will launch new in-store bakeries later this month in four of its existing stores. It comes after the retailer found success with its Velvetiser Café format, which was named after the popular hot chocolate gadget sold by Hotel Chocolat.

The locations which are set to get an expanded café set-up are Harrogate, Leeds Trinity and Leeds Springs. A fourth location in Ilkley is set to open in late September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Trinity location will house the in-store bakery which will produce all of the items fresh for the four sites. The upper-floor of the Leeds Trinity site has already been transformed into the in-house bakery.

Hotel Chocolat 8 Fargate, Sheffield City Centre (stock image by National World) | National World

Both hot and cold treats will be available at the new in-store café, all of which are inspired by the dishes available at the eponymous Hotel Chocolat at the chocolate retailer’s Rabot Estate cocoa farm in Saint Lucia. This includes products such as a signature Carrot Cake, Hazelnut Crownie and a Cacao Pod pastry among other sweet treats.

For savoury fans, there is also no shortage of choice, with menu items including a range of pastries flavoured with Caribbean chicken curry, pulled pork, and mushroom and ricotta.

Ian Mackie, head of Velvetiser Café, said: "This launch represents a significant milestone for the Velvetiser Café, as we expand our offerings to include a diverse and delectable menu inspired by our commitment to quality and innovation. Each item is crafted with care and precision, using the finest ingredients, sourced responsibly, reflecting our dedication to ethical and sustainable practices. We cannot wait for our customers to experience the unique flavours and the exceptional quality that define Hotel Chocolat."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive development chef David Demaison said: "We spent months obsessing, finessing, and taste-testing (of course), before settling on just the right ratio of chocolate to pastry, and more. Now, our imaginative menu is ready to savour. A collection of chocolate and savoury creations designed to delight at breakfast, lunch, and every other moment besides."